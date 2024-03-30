It’s no secret that dogs are our best friends and as we look towards some warmer weather, what better way to spend time with your furry friends than by taking them for a run along the beach?

But with some many picture-perfect beaches in Pembrokeshire, it is hard to know which ones are the best.

Bath retailer Showers to You has analysed Google ratings and reviews for 148 beaches across the UK with no dog restrictions and has come up with the top 10 best dog-friendly beaches.

Pembrokeshire's Marloes Sands (4th) and Freshwater West (6th) both made the top 10 with ratings of 8.2 and 8.03 out of 10 respectively.

Dorset boasts the best dog-friendly beaches in the UK according to reviews with Durdle Door (8.85) and Man O'War Beach (8.3) claiming the top two places.

The picturesque Three Cliffs Bay just a short drive from Pembrokeshire was joint second for the best dog-friendly beach in the UK.

Commenting on the research, Showers to You owner, Martin Smith, said: “The beach is synonymous with sunny UK weather, just like BBQs and Pub Gardens.

"Though for families, a trip to the beach requires some planning, especially if there is a pet in tow!

"Being able to bring your furry friend to the beach with you means they get some exercise, and the healing properties of the salt water can improve their coat, restoring it to its natural shine.”

The best dog-friendly beaches in the UK

The top 10 best dog-friendly beaches in the UK, according to Showers to You, are:

Durdle Door, Dorset Man O'War, Dorset Three Cliffs Bay, Glamorgan Marloes Sands, Pembrokeshire Cuckmere Haven Beach, East Sussex Freshwater West, Pembrokeshire Seacliff, Lothian Porth Joke, Cornwall Gwynver Beach, Cornwall Long Sands North Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear

Pembrokeshire dog-friendly beaches are among the best in the UK

Marloes Sands

Google rating: 4.9/5 stars

One visitor to Marloe Sands commented: "Definitely on the most beautiful places on earth. We spend nearly whole day walking on a beach.

"Magical and dramatic stone, pebbles, different textures of sand. Dog friendly and easy accessible from the car park. I want to go back."

Freshwater West beach is one of the top 10 best dog friendly beaches in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

Another person commented: "This is a real gem... absolutely a breath taking beach. The kids just loved it. Sandy beach, you can have the whole beach to yourself.

"Great for families, surfers, dog walk. Compared to many beaches...this beach was really incredible. Would defo visit again!"

Freshwater West

Google rating: 4.8/5 stars

One visitor to Freshwater West commented: "Huge expanse of dog-friendly soft golden sand.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"Large sand dunes for exploring & of course Dobby's grave.

"Free parking & toilets just a short walk away, but get there early as spaces get taken up pretty quickly."

While another person added: "Great beach. Super beautiful and dog-friendly. Gorgeous sunsets."