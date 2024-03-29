Patrons can utilise library facilities between 10am-12pm, borrowing or returning items, reserving or renewing them, and computer usage.

St Davids library Site Coordinator Tracey Johnson said: "Opening on a Saturday with volunteers in the past has been a success, as it attracts families and workers who cannot use the facility in the week. This is fantastic news and we can’t wait to welcome our customers on Saturdays."

Volunteers eager to contribute can reach Tracey on 01437 776638 or via email. The library is located in the City Hall, immediately right upon entrance.