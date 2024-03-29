These 12 individuals, known as Squad 01/24, had completed their On-call to Wholetime conversion programme in the presence of their friends and families at Earlswood training Centre.

Following a stringent selection procedure, Squad 01/24 began their eight-week residential course on January 25.

During this time, they developed the skills required to effectively carry out their duties as Wholetime Firefighters.

They underwent numerous training operations, including water rescue, working at height and protecting the environment, among others.

They also worked closely with the Service’s Community Safety and Business Fire Safety Teams to expand their competency in fire prevention work.

The ceremony included the Parade of Recruits, accompanied by the Service’s Colour Party and an Inspection of the Recruits by Chief Fire Officer Roger Thomas, Chair of Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority, Councillor Gwynfor Thomas and Head of Training Delivery, Stuart Bate.

Drill Yard Displays were held after the inspection, showcasing the emergency response skills each recruit had gained during the training.

This was followed by a Presentation of Certificates and Awards.

In addition to the friends and families of each recruit, Chief Fire Officer Thomas, Deputy Chief Fire Officer Iwan Cray, and Assistant Chief Fire Officer Craig Flannery, were also present along with several members of the Service’s Executive Leadership Team, lending their support to the new Wholetime Firefighters.

Chief Fire Officer Thomas said: "Today celebrates the remarkable achievements made by these 12 exceptional individuals who have undergone eight weeks of rigorous training and marks a significant point in the careers as Wholetime Firefighters.



"As an integral part of Wales’ emergency response infrastructure, MAWWFRS exemplifies professionalism, readiness and unwavering dedication to public safety and you are now an essential part of this work.



"My sincere thanks go to the Training Delivery Department who have worked tirelessly to deliver a first-class training course to our new recruits. Without the skills, expert knowledge and dedication, none of this would be possible."