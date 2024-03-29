Known for their work in the community and for taking vital time to analyse and prepare for upcoming call-outs, the station's crew relies on soothing hot brews, which often play a crucial, calming role within their hectic schedules.

At Milford Haven, community spirit plays a crucial role in daily operations with funds raised supporting The Fire Fighters Charity.

For visitors, Brew With a Crew presents an educational opportunity to understand crucial emergency service work.

The Fire Fighters Charity appreciates all donations collected from local community gatherings and bake sales, which support their lifesaving initiatives.

Activities for families and an array of sweet treats, promise to ensure a successful day.