Firefighters at Milford Haven Fire Station are welcoming the public to Brew With a Crew day, on April 13 between 10am and 1pm.
Known for their work in the community and for taking vital time to analyse and prepare for upcoming call-outs, the station's crew relies on soothing hot brews, which often play a crucial, calming role within their hectic schedules.
At Milford Haven, community spirit plays a crucial role in daily operations with funds raised supporting The Fire Fighters Charity.
For visitors, Brew With a Crew presents an educational opportunity to understand crucial emergency service work.
The Fire Fighters Charity appreciates all donations collected from local community gatherings and bake sales, which support their lifesaving initiatives.
Activities for families and an array of sweet treats, promise to ensure a successful day.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel