Freshwater West, which was used as the location of Shell Cottage and Dobby's resting place in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, is an ideal place for a day out over the bank holiday weekend and has become a haven for fans of the Wizarding World.

Travel website BeachAtlas has named Freshwater West in its Golden Beach Awards 2024 and places it at number 72 on its list of the top 100 beaches on the planet.

Freshwater West has become a haven for Harry Potter fans after it was used as a filming location in the Deathly Hallows

The citation on their website says: "Freshwater West in Wales gained fame from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as the location for Shell Cottage.

"While the cottage is no longer there, fans can still walk in the footsteps of the film's beloved characters.

"The beach also hosts Dobby’s grave, a touching tribute created by fans where the cherished house elf's story came to an end.

"Marked by pebbles, socks, and a wooden cross, this spot has become a heartfelt memorial for fans to remember one of the franchise's most moving scenes."

As well as its starring role on the big screen, Freshwater West is renowned as one of Wales' best surfing spots and is noted for its strong waves and currents.

Situated in Castlemartin, it can be accessed along the B4319 in Pembrokeshire.