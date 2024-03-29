The RSPCA has re-launched its Wildlife Friends initiative with the aim of creating a one million strong movement.

Last year, around 2,000 volunteers helped wildlife thrive, accomplishing various tasks such as building dead hedges and bug hotels and putting out bird feeders, as part of the animal charity's participation in the nationwide Big Help Out initiative.

Now, in its 200th anniversary year, the RSPCA is offering 24 self-service tasks for volunteers with more in various seasons.

Among them are seven Spring tasks which range from cleaning bird feeders to participating in the Great British Spring Clean litter pick and the No Mow May program and inspecting drains for hedgehogs.

RSPCA head of volunteering Brian Reeves said: "By becoming an RSPCA Wildlife Friend, animal lovers can join with their community to make a safe space for the animals who share our world.

"Our Wildlife Friends volunteering scheme is great for those who can spare a few minutes, or a couple of hours, to create a better and kinder world for every animal."