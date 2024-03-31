Whether that is of school, sports, family events or hobbies, we all have treasured memories. One popular nostalgic topic is the old shops people used to spend their time and hard-earned money in.

Here we take a look in the Western Telegraph archives and our nostalgia group for some old pictures of existing shops and pictures of shops that no longer exist.

Swales Music Centre. Picture: Stephen Hughes via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

First Little and Broad Haven RNLI shop in 1979.

Alan Emmins, owner of Fabio, outside the store in Haverfordwest prior to its 2017 closure as the business moved online.

Aaron Williamson outside Musicians World in Haverfordwest

Munt's Jewellers at the turn of the 20th century

Cleddau Stores and Post Office

Backhouse shop

Foster Powell shop

Oliver's Shoe Shop and Piccolo in Bridge Street, Haverfordwest in the 1970s. Picture: Samantha Dalton via Our Pembrokeshire Memories

Which of these do you remember and/or miss most?

If you would like to join our nostalgia group and have your pictures and memories featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.