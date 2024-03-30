Big Circus Media, the makers of Matt Baker’s Our Farm in the Dales and Matt Baker: Travels with Mum and Dad, are in the process of producing a new format for Channel 4, and are working with the National Trust to connect with anyone interested in taking on a new farm tenancy.

The series will follow a group of farmers who would like the opportunity to showcase their skills in agriculture to ultimately take on the tenancy of Llyndy Isaf Farm, a National Trust farm in Eryri (Snowdonia), which will commence in September this year.

The farm is an incredible space of 248.40 hectares.

The producers are looking for ambitious individuals/couples/business partners who are: qualified and experienced with livestock, have vision and enthusiasm to take on a 15-year tenancy to establish and run their own business, and who might be interested in taking part in the show.

Filming will take place in September 2024 and the series will air on Channel 4 in 2025.

The film makers are committed to opening the application process up to as diverse a range of people as possible and so would love to hear from anyone who is interested.

Applications are open now, and close on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Visit farmapplication.co.uk for more details on how to get involved.