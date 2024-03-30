The Nant-Y-Ffin Hotel & Motel is advertised on Rightmove by Sidney Phillips Limited.

The estate agents say the hotel has had the same owners for more than 24 years.

It is based in the village of Llandissilio on the border between Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire and is the perfect venue for conferences, business meetings and weddings.

The sale of the hotel also includes more than 20 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, public bar, and restaurant areas, large garden areas and parking available outside.

Nant-Y-Ffin encompasses an area of 17,000 square feet and stands in a large plot of 2.5 acres.

A closer look at the dining area inside the Nant-Y-Ffin Hotel (Image: Sidney Phillips Limited)

The Nant-Y-Ffin Hotel has a beautiful garden area (Image: Sidney Phillips Limited)

Every bedroom at the Nant-Y-Ffin Hotel has an en-suite bathroom. (Image: Sidney Phillips Limited)

