A Pembrokeshire hotel has been listed for sale at a price of £795,000.
The Nant-Y-Ffin Hotel & Motel is advertised on Rightmove by Sidney Phillips Limited.
The estate agents say the hotel has had the same owners for more than 24 years.
It is based in the village of Llandissilio on the border between Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire and is the perfect venue for conferences, business meetings and weddings.
The sale of the hotel also includes more than 20 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, public bar, and restaurant areas, large garden areas and parking available outside.
Nant-Y-Ffin encompasses an area of 17,000 square feet and stands in a large plot of 2.5 acres.
For further information about the property, get in touch with Sidney Phillips Limited or check out the advert on Rightmove.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here