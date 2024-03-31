Located on Glyn-y-Mel Road in the popular picturesque harbour village of Lower Fishguard, The Walled Garden was architect designed and built around 35 years ago to an extremely high standard.

It is on the market with JJ Morris, Fishguard.

The property has its own indoor heated swimming pool, gym and sauna and stands in 21 acres of land including four pasture enclosures extending to around nine acres and bounded by the River Gwaun and 12 acres of ancient deciduous woodland.

The spacious, well-appointed accommodation benefits from three to four reception rooms, a luxury fitted kitchen incorporating a living/breakfast room, cloakroom, utility room on the ground floor and three double bedrooms on the first floor with en suite facilities (the master bedroom also has a dressing room).

The property stands in delightful gardens and grounds and has ample vehicle parking and turning space together with a substantial range of outbuildings including a three car garage/workshop with boarded loft over; a studio/home office/workroom, a sauna and wet room and cloakroom, a tractor/implement shed, a luxury swimming pool building with a heated 9.8m x 4.4m swimming pool which is 1.35m deep.

Externally there are 21 acres or thereabouts of land including 8.3 acres of pasture land, a 0.6 acre lawn to the south of the main residence, a small paddock to the south of the swimming pool and 12.1 acres or thereabouts of ancient deciduous woodland which partially borders the River Gwaun and provides excellent freshwater fishing.

The property stands within 450 yards or so of the picturesque harbour at Lower Town which provides excellent boating and mooring facilities. Fishguard is within three quarters of a mile of the property.

Agents JJ Morris say inspection is essential in order to appreciate the qualities of this ‘exceptional private property.

To find out more, visit JJ Morris’ Fishguard branch at 21 West Street, ring 01348 873836 or email fishguard@jjmorris.com.