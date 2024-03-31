The former Commonwealth Games gold and bronze medallists achieved the most duck and weaves by any pair in one minute with a score of 138 whilst appearing on Welsh TV.

The records were broken as part of St David’s Day celebrations on March 1.

Ioan said: “We got approached by S4C to take part in a TV show and were asked if we could take part in a boxing-related one. We do a little bit of work with S4C anyway, so we thought we’d do it.

“It was something we never thought we would even attempt," added Garan.

The brothers also went head-to-head to see who could throw the most full extension punches with boxing gloves and Ioan claimed the record with 279.

Garan continued: “We were arguing over it because I had a lot more punches deducted that weren’t counted as full extension punches and I reckon the judging of it was quite harsh. But he has got the bragging rights to be fair.”

Ioan admitted: “I’ve definitely got bragging rights for that because he went for it, and I went for it, and I came out on top. I don’t let him forget about it at all. He does get reminded.”

Following their omission from the latest team GB squad, the twins have decided to turn professional, and they are hoping to make their debuts this year.

“Hopefully get a deal signed in the next few weeks but it’s all kind of under wraps at the minute. I’m not sure when the debut will be but we’re hoping for about May/June time.”

The special S4C programme over Easter also featured six other Guinness world records getting broken.

This included Andrew Conway and Nicola Walters pulling a monster truck together for 20m in 19.5 seconds and presenter Rhianna Loren who recorded the fastest 20m on a space hopper for a female with a time of 11.77 seconds.

Nicola then teamed up with Bethan Grice, Lisa Marie Hassall, and Sam Taylor to set a new record for the fastest female time to pull a lorry 20m in 20 seconds.

This was before a new male record was set by Jamie Kelly, Andrew Taylor, David Todd and Gareth Pugh who pulled the same vehicle 20m in 18.10 seconds.

Meanwhile, Craig Evans broke the record for the most rabbits tattooed on a male body and the Ski4All Wales charity attained the record of greatest distance adaptive skiing in one hour by a relay team with a distance of 13.75 km.

Finally, the longest distance game of tug-of-war was staged over 516.35 metres, featuring Wales rugby legends Scott Quinnell and Elinor Snowsill and students from Coleg Sir Gâr.

Guinness World Records Cymru 2024 will broadcast on S4C on 1 April at 8pm and will also be available on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.