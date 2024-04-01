The Western Telegraph Camera Club has more than 3,000 members who really know how to capture the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

They are able to capture the stunning coastal scenes, incredible wildlife and intriguing landmarks from all over the county, as well as the local events as they happen.

Here are some of our favourites recently submitted.

If you would like to join and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.

Western Telegraph: A gorgeous shot of Bullslaughter Bay A gorgeous shot of Bullslaughter Bay (Image: Guy Candler)

Western Telegraph: A nesting Swan at Millpond, PembrokeA nesting Swan at Millpond, Pembroke (Image: Sue Heesom)

Western Telegraph: A gorgeous sunset over PembrokeshireA gorgeous sunset over Pembrokeshire (Image: Al Phi)

Western Telegraph: Swans flapping around at Millpond, PembrokeSwans flapping around at Millpond, Pembroke (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)

Western Telegraph: Beautiful Barafundle BayBeautiful Barafundle Bay (Image: Sasha Griffiths)

Western Telegraph: Marine Walk, Fishguard looking very prettyMarine Walk, Fishguard looking very pretty (Image: Christopher Walters)

Western Telegraph: Pembroke Castle looks great from this anglePembroke Castle looks great from this angle (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)