They are able to capture the stunning coastal scenes, incredible wildlife and intriguing landmarks from all over the county, as well as the local events as they happen.

Here are some of our favourites recently submitted.

Western Telegraph Camera Club

A gorgeous shot of Bullslaughter Bay (Image: Guy Candler)

A nesting Swan at Millpond, Pembroke (Image: Sue Heesom)

A gorgeous sunset over Pembrokeshire (Image: Al Phi)

Swans flapping around at Millpond, Pembroke (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)

Beautiful Barafundle Bay (Image: Sasha Griffiths)

Marine Walk, Fishguard looking very pretty (Image: Christopher Walters)

Pembroke Castle looks great from this angle (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick)