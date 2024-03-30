A BOY is missing and now Dyfed Powys Police has launched an urgent appeal.
Kobi is around 6ft tall, of medium build, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey joggers, and grey trainers.
Officers think he is somewhere in the Carmarthen area.
A police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Kobi? We believe he is in the Carmarthen area.
"Have you seen Kobi, or do you have info that might help us find him? Please, let us know quoting reference DP-20240328-074."
