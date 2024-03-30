Earlier this month Nipper members of Poppit Sands Surf Lifesaving Club (SLSC) competed at the British Stillwater Championships at Cardiff International Pool.

The Nipper members are the youngest members of the club, being aged seven to 12. They train on the beach every week from May to October and in Crymych pool throughout the winter months.

More than 25 Clubs from all over the UK attended the British Stillwater Championships. This is a high-quality event showcasing lifesaving skills in a competitive environment.

Nipper member Abi Parry was crowned British Champion after winning the 50m manikin race outright.

This involved diving into the pool, swimming freestyle and then diving to recover a submerged manikin to the surface within five metres of the pick-up line. Competitors then had to carry the manikin to touch the finish wall of the pool.

As well as Abi’s victory, the whole team worked hard throughout the day long event with many of them achieving personal bests across the board.

Poppit Sands SLSC was formed in 1980 by lifeguard Charlie Sharp, helped by colleague Chris Barlow, operating from a garden shed on the beach, with a membership of 12.

Since then it has grown steadily and now has around 150 active members along with a hard-working committee and several good coaches, supported by parents who help out with training.

The club allows people of all ages from Nippers to Masters to develop their lifesaving and swimming skills and was awarded the title of Wales' best Nipper club in 2023.

Nipper member Abi Parry was crowned British Champion (Image: Supplied)

“Poppit Sands Surf Lifesaving Club is not just about winning events, it’s also about gaining skills and building confidence in the water,” said Nipper Manager Elin Rees at that time.”

“There are far more participants of water sports now – kayakers, paddleboarders as well as surfers – than during the days when I was a lifeguard, so water safety is obviously paramount.

“While we are lucky enough to live in a beautiful part of the country, we must never lose sight of the fact that enjoying our coastal waters is not without risk.”

To find out more about the club, visit https://sites.google.com/hwbcymru.net/poppitsandsslsc/home