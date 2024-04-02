The A40 between Penblewin and Robeston Wathen will be closed in both directions between 8pm on Friday, April 19 and 6am on Monday, April 22.

The closure is to allow for the connection between the new Redstone Bridge and the current A40.

The work is part of an ongoing scheme to make improvements to the A40 between Llanddewi Velfrey and Redstone Cross to improve safety and to incorporate new cycling and walking routes.

As part of the same work and also starting at 8pm on April 19 the northerly exit of Redstone Road Narberth will be closed.

This is scheduled to continue for nearly a month, until May 17. However, every effort will be made to re-open this road earlier if possible, according to Traffic Wales.

Diversions will be put in place to accommodate the closures and drivers are asked to be patient and to plan their journeys accordingly.