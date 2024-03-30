Tenby's all-weather lifeboat was launched shortly after 4.30pm on Wednesday, March 27, following a report from a member of the public at Lydstep.

The report stated that a snorkeler was possibly in difficulty and was some way offshore.

Tenby’s volunteer lifeboat crew was soon on the scene and began a search the water. The crew was joined by members of Tenby Coastguard rescue team searched for the snorkeler from the shore.

Both emergency crew searched the area thoroughly. Nothing was found and checks revealed nobody reported missing.

The call was deemed a false alarm with good intent.

Both the lifeboat and the coastguards were stood down and returned to station, ready for further service.