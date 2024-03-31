A TEENAGER reported missing from the Carmarthenshire area yesterday has been found safe and well.
Police launched an urgent appeal to find Kobi yesterday.
They believed the teen may have been in the Carmarthen area and asked the public for help in finding him.
An update from Dyfed-Powys Police this morning reported that the teen had been fund safe and well.
Officers thanked everyone who had shared their appeal for information as to his whereabouts.
