After months of dedication and hard work FOE Sports has opened has opened at 30 High Street, Cardigan.

The shop, selling a wide range of affordable sportswear is the brainchild of Jaqui Barker and husband Jeff.

The business is a real family affair, with the couple’s two children Ronnie, a keen amateur boxer with Cardigan ABC, and Bella also working there part time.

Jeff and Jaqui bought the shop at 30 High Street last May and have spent the last 11 months refurbishing it.

“We've put a lot of work into restoring some of the original features back to their glory,” said Jaqui.

“We knew that Cardigan really needed a sports shop for the locals, something affordable for everyone.”

FOE Sports stocks an array of sports wears including rugby, football, cricket, gym, boxing, martial arts, swimming, tennis, badminton, hockey, darts as well as beach wear and wetsuits.

This is Jeff and Jaqui’s first shop and they thanked Chris Thomas and his team; CD Thomas Builders, Boomerang Signs and D J Hoyland Electrical for their hard work and the locals for their support.

“We have been overwhelmed by the kind words and congratulations we've received since opening,” said Jaqui. “We have been so busy.

“Cardigan is such a lovely independent shopping experience, with new shops popping up, it's amazing to be part of it.”

Another new shop to pop up on Cardigan High Street is 19 Below.

Previously a popular spot in Newport, the shop which sells all sorts of sweet treats has expanded to open another premises on Cardigan High Street.

19 Below creates the finest gelato using Carningli milk and high quality ingredients.

"Our story started in our first shop in Newport where we handcraft our gelato in small batches so when you indulge in our creations each mouthful bursts with flavour and smooth texture," said owner Eloise.

"The classic favourites are on offer and we love to experiment with new ideas to tantalise the tastebuds.

"We use traditional methods for that denser richer gelato experience."

The shop also offers smoothies, milkshakes and hot waffles and pancakes to pair with its gelato for the ultimate indulgent experience and boasts plenty of daily specials.

"You can find us on East Street in Newport and on the high street in Cardigan so pop in to see us, we can't wait to share our passion with you."

Both businesses have been welcomed by local county councillor Clive Davies.

“Another business joins our vibrant Cardigan High Street, catching the easter trade,” he said.

“19 Below has opened offering homemade ice cream in a range of flavours , waffles and more.

“Best wishes and good luck to Daron, Eloise and the team with the business and croeso i Aberteifi (welcome to Cardigan)."

Cllr Davies also welcomed Jeff and Jacqui to Cardigan and wished them good luck with the business.