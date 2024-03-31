CONCERN is growing for the whereabouts of a teenage girl from west Wales who has been missing since Thursday.
15-year-old Skye left her home in Carmarthenshire, Wales, on Thursday 28 March at around 3.20pm.
She is thought to be in the Bristol area and has contacts throughout the city and its surroundings.
Skye is described as white, approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall, slim with blue eyes and shoulder length blonde hair.
Have you seen missing 15-year-old Skye?— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 31, 2024
If you know where Skye is, please call us and quote reference 5224081304. pic.twitter.com/CGtxesHa99
She was last seen wearing shorts and a white T shirt.
Anybody with information on Syke’s whereabouts should contact Avon and Somerset Police on 999 giving reference number 5224081304.
Anybody with any other information should ring 101.
