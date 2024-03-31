15-year-old Skye left her home in Carmarthenshire, Wales, on Thursday 28 March at around 3.20pm.

She is thought to be in the Bristol area and has contacts throughout the city and its surroundings.

Skye is described as white, approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall, slim with blue eyes and shoulder length blonde hair.

Have you seen missing 15-year-old Skye?



She is thought to be in the Bristol area after leaving her home in Carmarthenshire, Wales, on Thursday 28 March at around 3.20pm.



If you know where Skye is, please call us and quote reference 5224081304. pic.twitter.com/CGtxesHa99 — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 31, 2024

She was last seen wearing shorts and a white T shirt.

Anybody with information on Syke’s whereabouts should contact Avon and Somerset Police on 999 giving reference number 5224081304.

Anybody with any other information should ring 101.