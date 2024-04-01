Bluestone National Park Resort appeared in the adverts during Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and was then offered up as a prize in the Win the Ads segment.

Hosted by the loveable Ant and Dec, Bluestone’s appearance gave viewers across the nation an exclusive glimpse into the acclaimed Pembrokeshire resort.

Millions tuned in for the ITV show with its antics and giveaways with Ant and Dec and one lucky audience member had the chance to win a Bluestone dream holiday package last night.

Viewer Utam was selected to answer questions and won the Bluestone break in the first round. He then decided to gamble and answer a final question to win all ads or risk losing them all. His gamble paid off and Utam walked away with them all.

Bluestone was thrilled to have the opportunity to be featured.

"We were absolutely delighted to be part of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway," said Bethan Rees, head of marketing at Bluestone.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase the beauty of our resort here in Pembrokeshire and some of the wonderful experiences we have to offer to families."

From exploring the woodland trails to enjoying adrenaline-pumping adventures, and even relaxing at the award-winning Well Spa, there's something for everyone to enjoy at Bluestone.

"We've curated a special holiday for the winner that showcases the best of what Bluestone and Pembrokeshire has to offer, from our luxurious new lodges to our exhilarating activities, and tranquil surroundings," added Bethan.

"We can't wait to welcome the lucky winner and show them why Bluestone is a destination like no other."