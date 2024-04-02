A fantastic day of football was held recently when Pembs Schools FA hosted the Network Plus Primary Fives.
Over 36 teams took part, with the mixed festival in the morning and the girls festival in the afternoon.
The mixed team winners were Pembroke's Gelli Aur, while Cleddau Reach, Llangwm, were the girls' team winners.
Both sides now go on to represent Pembrokeshire at Newtown in May.
The festival took place at Ysgol Harri Tudor, Pembroke and was organised by Angie Nicholls, helped by Mark Murison, Mike Preddy and Mark Hicks.
Angie congratulated the winners and all the teams for their efforts.
She added: "Thanks to Andrew Davies of Harri Tudur for the use of the pitch and their pupils for reffing all day (expertly mentored by Georgia Osborne-Davies, Active Young People Officer."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here