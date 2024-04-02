Over 36 teams took part, with the mixed festival in the morning and the girls festival in the afternoon.

The mixed team winners were Pembroke's Gelli Aur, while Cleddau Reach, Llangwm, were the girls' team winners.

Mixed team winners, Gelli Aur of Pembroke. (Image: Pembs FA)

Both sides now go on to represent Pembrokeshire at Newtown in May.

The festival took place at Ysgol Harri Tudor, Pembroke and was organised by Angie Nicholls, helped by Mark Murison, Mike Preddy and Mark Hicks.

Harri Tudor pupils were on refereeing duty. (Image: Pembs FA)

Angie congratulated the winners and all the teams for their efforts.

She added: "Thanks to Andrew Davies of Harri Tudur for the use of the pitch and their pupils for reffing all day (expertly mentored by Georgia Osborne-Davies, Active Young People Officer."