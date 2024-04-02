An engraving of the construction drawings of the famous Royal Navy ironclad HMS Warrior is now on display, alongside a model and photographs of the warship, and is on long term loan to the Centre.

The framed panel has, until very recently, been hanging in the home of artist Ian Jacob and his wife, Christine, at Black Tar, Llangwm.

Ian, who was brought up in Llangwm, has boyhood memories of Warrior when in use as a floating jetty for the Admiralty oil tanks at Llanion, Pembroke Dock.

“My grandfather used to row us down the Haven in one of the old Llangwm boats and we would come alongside Warrior. I have always had a special interest in Warrior,” said Ian.

“In the 1980s I worked for an advertising agency in New York for five years and by chance found the Warrior engraving folded up in a maritime gallery. It was an amazing coincidence, so far from home.

"I paid around 100 dollars at the time and had it framed for our Llangwm home when we returned. We are very pleased that this can now been seen as part of the Heritage Centre’s displays telling the story of Warrior in Pembrokeshire.”

The engraving of the Warrior drawings. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

When launched in 1860, HMS Warrior was the most powerful warship in the world, outclassing all others. In the late 1920s, as a de-masted hulk, it took on a mundane role at Llanion and was saved from scrapping.

After 50 years in the Haven, it was towed to Hartlepool in 1979 for full restoration and today is a centrepiece at Portsmouth Navy Dockyard, alongside two other famous vessels, Mary Rose and Victory.