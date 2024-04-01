Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

LIVE: Crash closes major stretch of A40 in both directions

Emergency
By Ruth Davies

  • Road closures are in place in both directions on the A40 following a crash earlier this morning.
  • The road is likely to be closed until later this afternoon while investigation work takes place.
  • It took place between Carmarthen and St Clears.
  • AA Roadwatch reports that the crash occurred between the Llanllwch turn-off and Valero Tenby Road filling station.
  • It goes without saying that traffic delays will be expected as drivers seek alternative routes.
  • Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for a comment.
  • We will bring you further information as we receive it.

