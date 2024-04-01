LIVE: Crash closes major stretch of A40 in both directions

- Road closures are in place in both directions on the A40 following a crash earlier this morning.
- The road is likely to be closed until later this afternoon while investigation work takes place.
- It took place between Carmarthen and St Clears.
- AA Roadwatch reports that the crash occurred between the Llanllwch turn-off and Valero Tenby Road filling station.
- It goes without saying that traffic delays will be expected as drivers seek alternative routes.
- Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for a comment.
- We will bring you further information as we receive it.
