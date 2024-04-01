Western Telegraph
Subscribe
News County News Local News Business Health news Editor's Pick Farming News Crime
Western Telegraph

Crash closes main road in and out of Pembrokeshire this morning

Live

A40 crash near Carmarthen forces closure of road

Emergency
By Ruth Davies

  • Road closures are in place in both directions on the A40 following a crash earlier this morning.
  • It took place between Carmarthen and St Clears.
  • AA Roadwatch reports that the crash occurred between the Llanllwch turn-off and Valero Tenby Road filling station.
  • It goes without saying that traffic delays will be expected as drivers seek alternative routes.
  • Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for a comment.
  • We will bring you further information as we receive it.

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos