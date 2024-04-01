Western Telegraph
LIVE: A40 re-opens after serious crash causes eight-hour closure

Live

A40 re-opens after being closed in both directions near Carmarthen - LIVE

Emergency
By Ruth Davies

  • The A40 between St Clears and Carmarthen has now re-opened after an eight-hour closure.
  • Dyfed-Powys Police put road closures in place in both directions on the A40 following a crash earlier this morning near Carmarthen.
  • Investigation work has been taking place after the accident between the Llanllwch turn-off and Valero Tenby Road filling station.
  • The closures resulted in extensive traffic delays to bank holiday traffic.
  • Police have thanked road users for their patience.

