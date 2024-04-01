A40 re-opens after serious crash causes eight-hour closure

Our live feed has now finished.
- The A40 between St Clears and Carmarthen has now re-opened after an eight-hour closure.
- Dyfed-Powys Police put road closures in place in both directions on the A40 following a crash earlier this morning near Carmarthen.
- Investigation work has been taking place after the accident between the Llanllwch turn-off and Valero Tenby Road filling station.
- The closures resulted in extensive traffic delays to bank holiday traffic.
- Police have thanked road users for their patience.
