The health board issued a statement on Sunday warning that all A&E departments in the health board region were under “significant pressure” and asking patients to carefully consider which services they need.

And into Monday, the message still appears when you visit the Hywel Dda website.

“All our Emergency Departments (A&E) are under significant pressure today,” the statement reads.

“Help us to help you by choosing carefully how you use our services so that we only see people with urgent or emergency care needs in our A&E departments.

“Please read the guidance available on our website: Help us to help you – accessing the service you need.

“Thank you for your support and for helping us to help you.”

The health board recommends that patients who are unwell and unsure of what service they need should visit the online symptom checker to cross-check their symptoms against a number of common ailments, and if directed call NHS 111 Wales.

People should only attend an Emergency Department if they have a life-threatening illness or serious injury, such as severe breathing difficulties, severe pain or bleeding, chest pain or a suspected stroke, or serious trauma injuries (for example from a car crash), the health board said

Minor Injury Units can treat less serious injuries for adults and children over 12-months. Patients with minor wounds, minor burns or scalds, insect bites, minor limb, head, or face injuries, or foreign bodies in the nose or ear should attend a Minor Injury Unit.

These units can be found at Withybush Hospital, Tenby Hospital, Glangwili Hospital, Llandovery Hospital, Prince Philip Hospital, Bronglais Hospital and Cardigan Integrated Care Centre.

If patients have urgent care needs that cannot wait but are not 999 emergencies, please dial 111 for NHS Direct Wales for health advice and support. The number is free to call and this service is available even when your GP surgery is open.

111 is also the number you need to access out-of-hours GP services across our area.

If you need to talk to someone urgently about your mental health, or you’re concerned about a family member, call NHS 111 Wales and select option 2. You will be connected directly to a mental health professional in your area. The number is free to call from a landline or mobile, even if you have no credit on your phone.

Many community pharmacies can also provide walk-in, common ailment or triage and treat services without an appointment, as well as free confidential NHS advice and treatment for a range of common ailments without you having to make an appointment to see your GP.

The health board has also stressed the importance of making sure only patients who need to be in its care are in its hospitals and emergency departments, and asked that family members or friends of those who are medically well enough to be discharged from hospital help to make sure they are picked up promptly.