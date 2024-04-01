Launched in 2021 and already established as one of the prime cultural events in west Wales, the burgeoning arts festival will again offer an intriguing and eclectic mix of artists and writers along with an abundance of local talent.

This year’s theme will focus in particular, but not exclusively, on the theme of ‘borders’.

“It’s great to be planning Ar Ymyl y Tir 2024 On Land's Edge for a fourth successive year,” said chairman Patrick Thomas.

“We’ve expanded our planning group to include local artists and Welsh speakers, and aim to build on our success and broaden our appeal further.

“There will truly be something for everyone, whatever their age, background or interests.

“We will have some big names, some local talent, and lots of creative energy - just watch this space!”

Friday’s launch event will include a performance by Joon Dance at Theatr Gwaun followed by a set by Mari Mathias at Ffwrn, one of Fishguard’s most popular and intimate music venues.

Saturday’s events will include a Sound Walk and sea swim at Goodwick, a performance by the Goodwick Brass Band and a food event in Market Hall.

The focus then returns to Theatr Gwaun when a variety of performers will bring a rich variety of musical genres to the much-loved Victorian-era venue, prior to a set by Filkin’s Drift to be followed by a twmpath and other entertainment at Ffwrn from 9pm.

Richard Gwyn, author of Ambassador of Nowhere will give a reading and be in conversation with Sue Lewis, Chair of Span Arts, on Literature Sunday.

Emyr Wallace Humphreys will read excerpts of The Last Day (Y Dydd Olaf) in conversation with fellow Welsh author Jon Gower, while Tim Wickenden will read from That Girl in the Boxcar during a discussion with Mike Ponsford.

Celebrated Cardigan bard Ceri Wyn Jones will be holding poetry workshops with Hanan Issa, while Richard Gwyn and Jon Gower will deliver writing workshops in both English and Welsh during the morning.

Simffoni Mara, a collaboration between Fishguard pianist David Pepper and a number of fellow musicians, poets and visual artists, will again bring the festival to a close with material inspired by walking the Landsker Line.

Pre-events linked to the festival include a collaboration between Pembrokeshire storyteller Deb Winter and harpist Jess Ward and the launch of The Icarus Ascent: Ghosts of the Matterhorn, the new novel by If God Will Spare My Life author Mike Lewis at Peppers on Saturday, September 7.