Nicholas Lewis, 39, of Water Street in Carmarthen, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with five motoring offences.

Lewis was charged with an offence of aggravated vehicle taking and vehicle damage after he was alleged to have taken an Audi A4 in Carmarthen on March 19 and damage worth less than £5,000 was discovered when the car was recovered.

He was also alleged to have driven the Audi dangerously on the A40 at Narberth on that date.

Lewis was charged with making off without payment for £35.22 of fuel in Narberth on March 20, and driving without a licence or insurance relating to the Audi across March 19 and 20.

At Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on March 22, Lewis admitted the offences.

He was granted bail, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court for sentence on April 12.