Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm was hailed a ‘food hero’ by Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith on her Saturday morning programme in ITV.

Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen, which shines a light on the finest British ingredients, highlighted the chilli sauce company, its fiery products and its sustainable practices in its March 9 show.

And since then, Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm’s owners, husband and wife duo Owen and Michelle Rosser, have seen a significant surge in sales and social media engagement.

Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm sales soar

Compared with the same period last year, hot sauce sales at Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm saw a 165 per cent increase year-on-year, while its social media engagement shot up by 75 per cent.

Requests from gourmet food retailers rose by 64 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

Big market

Owen and Michelle launched the Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm in 2017.

They realised that there was a big market for chilli-based sauces and products after growing their own chillies in their own back garden.

The business now produces more than 10,000kgs of chillies each year from its farm at Honeyborough in Neyland and grows crops specifically for wholesale customers and other commercial food producers.

The hottest ever chilli sauce at Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm

Its range of chilli-based products has been recently expanded to include its hottest-ever sauce, Reapers Creepers.

Michelle said: “Being part of Pure Leith's Cotswold Kitchen was an incredible opportunity for us, to share our love for chillies with a well-known household name, as well as with a wider audience who have a love for all things food.

"We were thrilled to showcase our farm and products, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"The numbers speak for themselves – they’re a true testament to the high-quality products we produce from our home-grown chillies."

The couple also own Welsh Sauce Kitchen, an alternative sauce brand that offers a range of non-chilli-infused kitchen condiments and products.

In 2023, they released their very own Black Garlic Ketchup made from fermented black garlic, with the first batch of 250 bottles selling out within 24 hours.

To find out more, visit www.pembrokeshirechillifarm.co.uk