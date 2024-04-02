A HAVERFORDWEST man was charged with assaulting and strangling a woman.

Oliver Torkington, 38, of Pembroke Road, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court charged with two offences.

Torkington was alleged to have assaulted a woman in St Clears on March 23 and caused her actual bodily harm. He was also accused of strangling her.

The case came before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 25. Torkington was remanded in to custody, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 26 to enter his pleas.