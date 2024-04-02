A HAVERFORDWEST man was charged with assaulting and strangling a woman.
Oliver Torkington, 38, of Pembroke Road, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court charged with two offences.
Torkington was alleged to have assaulted a woman in St Clears on March 23 and caused her actual bodily harm. He was also accused of strangling her.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
The case came before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 25. Torkington was remanded in to custody, and will appear at Swansea Crown Court on April 26 to enter his pleas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article