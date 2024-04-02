The sign-up service will come to an end on Thursday (April 4).

A spokesperson for the council said: "Due to rising costs, we are no longer able to provide this service at the current level."

People will still receive notifications by email, if they have chosen to do so.

Customers have been emailed by the council's waste and recycling team with the following information.

"As part of our cost saving proposals, the council has made the decision to move the “Notify” service surrounding waste and recycling collection reminders to email only and as such cease the SMS text service, effective April 4, 2024.

"We understand that this service is important to many of our customers, but the decision is based on our budget review. Due to rising costs, we are no longer able to provide this service at the current level.

"We recognise that this change may cause inconvenience – and as a customer who already receives email notifications – you will continue to have key updates via your email address as the primary contact.

"If you have any further queries please contact enquiries@pembrokeshire.gov.uk."