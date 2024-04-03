The men were charged with possession of cannabis and ketamine, assaulting women, and criminal damage.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JAYDEN MORGAN-JAMES, 22, of Vicary Crescent in Milford Haven, was found with almost 70 grams of cannabis.

Morgan-James was alleged to have had 69.05 grams of cannabis at an address in Milford Haven on November 15.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

Morgan-James was fined £80 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge. A forfeiture and destruction order was made for the recovered cannabis.

JAMIE WILKINSON, 22, of North Court in Haverfordwest, was found with 15.1 grams of cannabis.

Wilkinson was charged with possession of cannabis at an address in Haverfordwest on March 11.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court March 26.

The defendant must pay an £80 fine and £85 in costs.

SEAN EVEREST, 25, of Freemans View in Merlin’s Bridge, admitted assaulting a woman.

Everest was charged with assault by beating of a woman in Merlin’s Bridge on March 23.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

Everest was sentenced to a 12-month community order, as part of which he must complete a 90-day alcohol abstinence and monitoring programme and 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

The defendant must also pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

DEAN MCCARTNEY, 29, of Newell Hill in Tenby, was found in possession of ketamine.

McCartney was accused of having 1.59 grams of ketamine in Penally on December 20, 2022.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £80 at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

McCartney was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £32 surcharge.

REECE BATESON-FENECK, 30, of no fixed abode, admitted assaulting a woman and damaging a video doorbell.

Bateson-Feneck was charged with assault by beating of a woman in Milford Haven on March 16, as well as criminal damage to a £39.99 video doorbell belonging to the woman in Milford Haven on that same date.

He pleaded guilty to each of the offences at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on March 26.

Bateson-Feneck was sentenced to a 12-month community order, as part of which he must complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He must pay a total of £139.99 in compensation, a £120, £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.