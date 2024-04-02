Tom Griffiths, 29, of Tenby has been a stalwart member of Saundersfoot Footlights for the last 18 years.

He first trod the boards at the tender age of 11 when he performed as part of the Lollipop Guild in Wizard of Oz.

Tom was just 11 when he made his Footlights debut. (Image: Saundersfoot Footlights)

Tom has been in almost every Footlights' Christmas pantomime since then and apart from a few years at university, almost every summer musical.

Even then, he was able to pop into the chorus if a slot was needed to be filled at the last minute.

Last year, Tom started work as backstage crew in the West End and was lucky enough to be employed on the spectacular, high voltage, time-travelling show, Back to the Future, the Musical, at The Adelphi Theatre on the Strand in London's West End.

Tom on the stage of the Adelphi Theatre in London. (Image: Saundersfoot Footlights)

In January, the show notched up its 1,000th performance and its run has been extended to December of this year.

Tom had grown up in both chorus and back stage set building at Saundersfoot Footlights under tuition from the late Ceri Morris, Keith Williams and with encouragement from his dad, Andrew Griffiths, who has recently taken over as Head of Set with Footlights.

A spokesman for Footlights said: "Everyone in the society is very proud of Tom's achievements in the West End and wishes him well."

Tom will be returning to support Saundersfoot Footlights as the society stages its latest production, Addams Family, the Musical in the Regency Hall, Saundersfoot from May 27 to June 1.

For more information and how to book tickets, visit saundersfootamdram.co.uk or Saundersfoot Footlights page on Facebook.