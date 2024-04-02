Dyfed-Powys Police were called to reports of a crash on the eastbound A40 near Carmarthen at around 4.45am on Monday, April 1.

The crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

Police have confirmed that a man – the pedestrian – died at the scene.

The road was closed between Carmarthen and St Clears until around 1pm.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with any information which could help the investigation should get in touch.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred at about 4.45am on Monday, April 1, 2024.

“A car and a pedestrian were involved in the collision on the A40 eastbound just before Carmarthen.

“Sadly the male pedestrian died at the scene. Next of kin has been advised and is being supported by specialist officers.

“The A40, eastbound and westbound between Carmarthen and St Clears, was closed and reopened at about 1pm.”