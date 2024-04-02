THE LIFEBOAT crew at St Davids was called out to help an injured walker near St David’s Head.
The crew received a call at just before 2.30pm on Monday, April 1 asking for assistance with locating and assisting an injured walker on the footpath north of St David’s Head.
The volunteers were told that the coastguard had no communication with the walker, so the inshore lifeboat Marian and Alan Clayton launched at 2.43pm.
The lifeboat headed to St David’s Head to search the shoreline.
Upon arrival, coastguard teams from St David’s and Fishguard were on the scene and had located the injured walker, and asked the lifeboat crew to assist in administering pain relief for an injured leg.
Three of the lifeboat went ashore at Porthmelgan and administered entonox – gas and air – to the walker and waited until the coastguard rescue helicopter from MOD St Athan arrived.
The walker was airlifted to Withybush airfield before being transferred to Withybush Hospital for further treatment.
The lifeboat crew were stood down, and returned to the station at 5.35pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here