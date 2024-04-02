The crew received a call at just before 2.30pm on Monday, April 1 asking for assistance with locating and assisting an injured walker on the footpath north of St David’s Head.

The volunteers were told that the coastguard had no communication with the walker, so the inshore lifeboat Marian and Alan Clayton launched at 2.43pm.

The lifeboat headed to St David’s Head to search the shoreline.

Three of the lifeboat crew went ashore to administer pain relief. (Image: RNLI/St Davids)

Upon arrival, coastguard teams from St David’s and Fishguard were on the scene and had located the injured walker, and asked the lifeboat crew to assist in administering pain relief for an injured leg.

Three of the lifeboat went ashore at Porthmelgan and administered entonox – gas and air – to the walker and waited until the coastguard rescue helicopter from MOD St Athan arrived.

The walker was airlifted to Withybush airfield before being transferred to Withybush Hospital for further treatment.

The lifeboat crew were stood down, and returned to the station at 5.35pm.