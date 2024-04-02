Holly Davies, of Llanddewi Brefi, was accused of attacking two women at Pier Pressure Nightclub in Aberystwyth on February 12 last year.

She was also alleged to have assaulted one of the women on Pier Street in the town on October 16, 2022.

Davies was charged with three offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She admitted the October assault on November 30.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

The defendant was due to stand trial on the remaining offences, however the prosecution offered no evidence at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on March 28.

Davies was found not guilty of both charges.

A pre-sentence report was ordered, and Davies will return to court to be sentenced for the October 2022 assault on April 3. She was granted bail until that date.