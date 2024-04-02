A town in Pembrokeshire has been named among the best places in the UK to buy a house in 2024.
Whether you are a first-time buyer or an investor, wherever you are on the property ladder everyone wants to make sure that whatever they are buying is a good investment.
But when looking for that perfect property it can sometimes be hard to know which area buy in.
To help, The Sunday Times has released a list of 25 property hotspots in the UK outlining the best locations to buy in 2024.
The Times, introducing the list, said: "The Sunday Times has identified 25 locations in the UK that are improving the most. They are all on a strong upward curve."
It added: "The list includes places with improved transport links and new shops and restaurants, as well as the impact that arts, culture and entrepreneurial energy can have.
"Yes, you may have to be patient to reap the full rewards as well as put up with building work and a lack of some amenities, but it could be worth it in the long run."
UK's property hotspots - best places to buy a house in 2024
The property hotspots and best places to invest/buy a house in the UK in 2024, according to The Sunday Times, are:
- Liverpool Docks, Merseyside
- Cromer, Norfolk
- Paisley, Renfrewshire
- Forest Gate, London E7
- Coventry
- New Brighton, Merseyside
- Canton, Cardiff
- Hull
- Musselburgh, East Lothian
- Wirksworth, Derbyshire
- Totterdown, Bristol
- North Shields, Tyne and Wear
- Caerleon, Newport
- Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Halesworth, Suffolk
- Ulverston, Cumbria
- Tottenham, London N17
- Derry/Londonderry
- Nailsworth, Gloucestershire
- Pembroke, Pembrokeshire
- Dunfermline, Fife
- Long Buckby, Northamptonshire
- Southbourne, Dorset
- Brentford, London TW8
- Bawtry, Doncaster
For the more details on each location on the list visit The Sunday Times website.
Pembroke among the best spots in the UK to buy a house in 2024
Pembroke, Pembrokeshire was one of three Welsh locations featured on The Times' list, highlighted as the best place for “a safe haven in wild west Wales.”
The Times said: “A revamp of the Norman castle, some tasty new restaurants and a £10 million levelling-up regeneration scheme, though not universally welcomed, are freshening up the town that gave Pembrokeshire its name, making it a lively, practical base to explore Wales’s wild west.
“It’s within easy reach of the M4, has brilliant beaches — and houses are much cheaper than Narberth, Tenby or St David’s, starting from about £250,000.”
