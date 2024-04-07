The handsome period townhouse is advertised by Savills, featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms and three reception rooms.

The property also consists of a beautiful courtyard garden, stylish interior decoration, renovated furniture and is close to local pubs, restaurants, shops, the historic 12th century St Davids Cathedral and medieval ruins of Bishop’s Palace.

Currently the house is being used as a successful holiday let, yet it could become a cosy home for the right buyer.

Property agent Daniel Rees said: “I love the attention to detail in the cottage and the location is perfect to explore the local area.”

On the ground floor there is a front entrance door that leads into a separate entrance lobby and then into a reception hall with a slate floor.

To the left of the reception exists a living room with exposed wood flooring and a beamed ceiling before another door leads to a cosy sitting room perfect for reading, with a further door leading into the rear garden.

The living room (Image: Savills)

The kitchen is based to the right of the reception hall and includes a smart blue Aga, an oven, hobs, fitted units and an original slate floor.

A closer look at the kitchen inside the house (Image: Savills)

There is a utility area with a walk-in pantry, cloakroom, and another door to the rear garden off the kitchen and a light dining room for special occasions next to the kitchen.

A wooden staircase leads to the first floor where there is a principal bedroom and two other en-suite bedrooms and a separate toilet on the same floor.

The first floor landing area (Image: Savills)

The principal bedroom (Image: Savills)

The en-suite bathroom (Image: Savills)

Outside the property, the rear courtyard garden can be reached from the side street and in the summer this area of the house is ideal for alfresco dining.

The rear courtyard garden (Image: Savills)

There is also off-street parking to the side of the house by the entrance to the rear garden.

The house is in St Davids, which is the smallest city in Britain, yet is close to gorgeous natural attractions such as Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Whitesands Bay, Caerfai Beach, Porthclais Harbour, St Justinian’s and Ramsey Island.

For more information or if you would like to schedule a viewing of the property, get in touch with Savills.