Jamie Steele, 29, of Lon Hywel in Whitland, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with a series of driving offences.

Steele was accused of dangerous driving of a Vauxhall Corsa through Johnson, Pope Hill and Magdalen Street in Haverfordwest on February 28.

He was also charged with damaging property, relating to a wall belonging to the Premier store on Magdalen Street, and possession of cannabis.

Steele also was alleged to have driven without a licence, insurance or MOT, and failing to stop after a crash.

He pleaded guilty to all charges.

Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered that Steele will be sentenced on Friday.