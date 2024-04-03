A MAN has admitted dangerous driving and damaging a wall outside a Premier store in Haverfordwest.
Jamie Steele, 29, of Lon Hywel in Whitland, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with a series of driving offences.
Steele was accused of dangerous driving of a Vauxhall Corsa through Johnson, Pope Hill and Magdalen Street in Haverfordwest on February 28.
He was also charged with damaging property, relating to a wall belonging to the Premier store on Magdalen Street, and possession of cannabis.
Steele also was alleged to have driven without a licence, insurance or MOT, and failing to stop after a crash.
He pleaded guilty to all charges.
Judge Paul Thomas KC ordered that Steele will be sentenced on Friday.
