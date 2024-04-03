Residents are being urged to ensure their readiness by checking that they possess an accepted form of ID to not be turned away from the polling stations.

This rule will apply in the Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner election on May 2.

Accepted versions of ID include a UK, European Economic Area (EEA) or Commonwealth passport or drivers’ licence; some concessionary travel passes including an older person’s bus pass or an Oyster 60+ card are also acceptable.

It should be noted that expired IDs will still be valid if voters can be identified from the photo.

In the event of absence, a free ID can be secured by either applying online at www.voter-authority-certificate.service.gov.uk/ or by filling out a paper form.

For further insight, the full list of acceptable IDs, together with relevant information about this new requirement, are listed on the Electoral Commission's website.

Elaborating on the importance, Jackie Killeen, director of electoral administration and guidance, said: "Anyone voting at a polling station will need to show photo ID before they can be given their ballot paper.

"It’s important that everyone understands what types of ID they can use, and how to apply for free ID if they need it."

Registration for voting is another crucial aspect and can be completed online at the UK Government website.

Those wishing for free ID should ensure they are registered to vote first.

The photographic ID requirement was brought into play by the UK Government's Elections Act and was enforced for the first time in May 2023.