Twr y Felin Hotel in St Davids has committed to backing the city's local rugby team for the upcoming season.

This marks an investment in a club that sits at the heart of the Welsh community, according to many, with the sport being said to be as Welsh as daffodils and male voice choirs.

Established in 1953, St Davids Rugby Club is built on a foundation of community spirit and is dedicated to fostering talent from minis to seniors.

Hotel manager, Emma Bowen, said: "As one of the largest employers within the St Davids peninsula, we felt it was important for the Retreats Group to play its part in supporting the local community.

"Whilst we regularly donate to fundraisers in the form of hotel stays, we felt that for the year ahead, we wanted to make a significant impact to a wider number of local residents by becoming one of St Davids Rugby Club’s key sponsors."

She highlighted the importance the club holds for residents of St Davids, regardless of their personal involvement in the sport.

She added: "You don’t have to play yourself, or even know someone who plays, to be interested and proud of the team’s achievements or recognise how important a club like this is to the city of St Davids."

As part of the sponsorship, the Retreats Group logo is now displayed on the club’s new jerseys.