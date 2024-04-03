The event will take place at The Cellar, Quay Street, and doors open at 7.30pm.

A former comprehensive school teacher from Aberystwyth, now residing in Merthyr Tydfil, Mr Jenkins has been praised for his writing in English and Welsh, particularly his dialect poetry.

He is also celebrated for his latest books, as an editor, "Yer Ower Voices!" and "Igh Sheriff o Merthyr," the first anthology of dialect poetry in English and Welsh from Wales and poems in the Merthyr dialect.

Mr Jenkins, who once edited Poetry Wales, has been co-editing Red Poets, a magazine of radical poetry in Wales, for 30 years.

With his significant contributions to the field of literature, Mr Jenkins has won numerous awards, including Wales Book of the Year for his collection of short stories, "Wanting to Belong".

Cellar Bards events, held on the second Friday each month, are known for their impressive line-up of guests and variety of spoken word performances.

Entry to the event costs £3, and open mic spots are available for interested parties by signing up on the door by 8pm.