On April 20, Dusty Cut and Margarita Helene will perform their original songs at Solva Memorial Hall.

The gig is celebrating the launch of Dusty Cut’s new single ‘Georgie Boy’ on April 7, a song about challenging toxic masculinity which is reminiscent of bands such as Sea Power, Mercury Rev and M83.

Dusty Cut is a five-piece indie band from Cardiff led by Pembrokeshire’s Phil Jones who make music about friendship, loves gained and lost, coastal islands and fights in restaurants.

Margarita Helene is a Pembrokeshire-based alt-folk artist from Hertfordshire, comparable to Lily Allen and Kate Nash who sings about her struggles with mental health with the hope of helping others.

Mr Jones said: “I first started learning guitar as a teen when living in Pembrokeshire and it’s very much a homecoming show for me. As Dusty Cut, we’ve been writing songs for years in Cardiff, honing our craft, playing shows across Wales and England.

“We’re excited to be bringing the tunes back to Pembrokeshire. Margarita Helene is supporting us and it’s her first gig in Pembrokeshire since moving to live here so it’s an exciting chance to see her play before the whole county falls in love with her.

“You can expect wholesome vibes and thoughtful lyrics – we’re not afraid to tackle big themes, such as toxic masculinity which is the subject of our upcoming single ‘Georgie Boy’.

“We keep the melodies catchy, inspired by acts like The Cure, Belle & Sebastian, and Super Furry Animals. Bring your own drinks, relax, have a little boogie, and enjoy a rich sonic palette and warm sound we’ve spent years perfecting.”

‘Georgie Boy’ originated from a road trip with the ‘lads’ through Finland where the topic of masculinity came about before the single was recorded at King’s Road Studios in Cardiff and mastered by Charlie Francis.

The music video, filmed by Kristian Dando and edited by Rob Tovey, follows on from the release of Dusty Cut’s latest single ‘Best Friend’s Wedding’ and features local comedian Liam McKenna.

Booking clerk, Sam Miller added: “Dusty Cut are a great example of the fruits of our local music scene.

“It's great we are able to offer them a venue to showcase their latest single, so that Phil has a chance to perform in the community he called home.

“By having an affordable place for a band to hire, it gives them the platform to perform in the heart of a community.”

The gig will begin at 7:30pm and there is a £5 entry fee.