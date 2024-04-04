The man – who we have chosen not to name in order to protect the identity of the complainant – appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with four offences of sexual activity with a child family member.

Two of the charges related to allegations that the man intentionally touched the girl – who was aged between 16 and 17 at the time – without her consent between January and June 2021.

It was alleged in the remaining charges that the man intentionally touched the girl and penetrated her vagina on June 5, 2021.

The defendant, 47, from Pembrokeshire, pleaded not guilty to each of the charges.

He will face a trial on September 23 and was re-admitted to bail.