Louise Bugby, 43, of Tenby Court, appeared at Swansea Crown Court where she faced two offences.

Bugby was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine in Pembroke on November 9, 2022.

She was also accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine in the town between August and November 2022.

Before Judge Paul Thomas KC at Swansea Crown Court, the defendant pleaded not guilty to each of the offences.