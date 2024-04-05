The three defendants were all charged with speeding.

Their cases were heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of the cases.

JONATHAN EVANS, 40, of Holyland Road in Pembroke, was caught speeding on the M4.

Evans was alleged to have been doing 58mph in the 50mph average speed limit on the westbound M4 at Port Talbot on August 4.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £70 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

Evans must also pay a £28 surcharge and had three points put on his licence.

OLIVER DAVIES, 27, of Dew Street in Haverfordwest, was doing 41mph in a 30mph limit in the Swansea area.

Davies was speeding in a Volkswagen Scirocco on Mumbles Road in Blackpill on July 31.

He pleaded guilty, and was handed four penalty points at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on March 26.

Davies was fined £80 and must pay £90 in costs and a £32 surcharge.

HARLEY CREESE, 18, of The Ridgeway in Manorbier, was caught speeding in Cardiff.

Creese was driving a Renault Clio on the A470 Northern Avenue on July 2 last year. He was alleged to have been doing 44mph in a 30mph limit.

He pleaded guilty, and was fined £80 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on March 15.

Creese must also pay £90 in costs and a surcharge of £32, and had five points added to his licence.