Bryan John, of Ramsden Court in Monkton, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences.

John was accused of taking a Toyota Aygo in Pembroke on December 9.

It was alleged that John then drove the car towards Johnston via the A4076 without a licence or insurance.

When breathalysed at Johnston, John recorded having 52 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

John pleaded guilty on March 26 to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, drink-driving, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and driving without insurance.

At Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 2, John was sentenced to an 18-month community order, as part of which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge, and was banned from driving for 12 months.