A local business opened one month ago by a young entrepreneur in Haverfordwest is selling pizza and desserts.
Curiosity Kitchen is based on the Haverfordwest Riverside quay next to Holland & Barrett and stocks Al Taglio pizza, cookies, and brownies to takeaway.
The food store is run by Rachael Popplewell who is proud to be having a positive impact on the community whilst providing residents with a variety of food to enjoy.
Miss Popplewell said: “Pizza Al Taglio are pizza slices with various flavours. I’m inspired by flavours from around the world like the Korean chicken pizza slice or a classic marinara with sun-dried tomatoes and olives.
“Then on the sweet side I do brownies and cookies. I’ve got eight different flavours of cookies, six different flavours of brownies. I’ve got a quadruple chocolate cookie as well. So, everybody can find their flavour here.”
“I’ve done a whole month now and it just feels like I’ve been doing it for years. It just feels right.
“Obviously it’s difficult in town because it’s quite strange to have a new shop opening when usually the news for Haverfordwest is that shops have been closed. People are coming in every day and saying ‘Wow, this is new’. I haven’t been to town for three weeks or four weeks.”
Miss Popplewell first began selling food at the local farmers market every Friday and received the funding to open her shop by applying for a grant from Pembrokeshire County Council.
However, from an early age she was determined to start her own business.
“From when I was a kid in primary school, the first thing I ever said to anyone was ‘I want two things – I want to run a business and I want it to be something to do with food,’” Miss Popplewell added.
“I’ve worked in various establishments like restaurants, but one thing I really fell in love with was pizza.
“Then, at the same time, I love baking and sweet things. So I never really knew how I could combine those things. I have always been very creative so I just couldn’t settle on something specifically.
“And then I discovered Pizza Al Taglio which is a Roman style of pizza, and I started experimenting with that. I just thought the concept of having a slice of something with flavours on it can go anywhere so that’s when I had the idea for this.
“Then I thought I would test it out at the farmers market, see what people think. People really liked it. And I thought, well there’s something in this so I’ll start a little takeaway shop.”
For more information about Curiosity Kitchen, visit the website: Home | Curiosity Kitchen
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel