Curiosity Kitchen is based on the Haverfordwest Riverside quay next to Holland & Barrett and stocks Al Taglio pizza, cookies, and brownies to takeaway.

The food store is run by Rachael Popplewell who is proud to be having a positive impact on the community whilst providing residents with a variety of food to enjoy.

Miss Popplewell said: “Pizza Al Taglio are pizza slices with various flavours. I’m inspired by flavours from around the world like the Korean chicken pizza slice or a classic marinara with sun-dried tomatoes and olives.

“Then on the sweet side I do brownies and cookies. I’ve got eight different flavours of cookies, six different flavours of brownies. I’ve got a quadruple chocolate cookie as well. So, everybody can find their flavour here.”

Rachael's Curiosity Kitchen has a plethora of tasty food to offer those in the community. (Image: Newsquest)

“I’ve done a whole month now and it just feels like I’ve been doing it for years. It just feels right.

“Obviously it’s difficult in town because it’s quite strange to have a new shop opening when usually the news for Haverfordwest is that shops have been closed. People are coming in every day and saying ‘Wow, this is new’. I haven’t been to town for three weeks or four weeks.”

Rachael Popplewell founded and runs Curiosity Kitchen (Image: Newsquest)Miss Popplewell first began selling food at the local farmers market every Friday and received the funding to open her shop by applying for a grant from Pembrokeshire County Council.

However, from an early age she was determined to start her own business.

“From when I was a kid in primary school, the first thing I ever said to anyone was ‘I want two things – I want to run a business and I want it to be something to do with food,’” Miss Popplewell added.

“I’ve worked in various establishments like restaurants, but one thing I really fell in love with was pizza.

Curiosity Kitchen specialises in Al Taglio pizza and sweet treats (Image: Newsquest)

“Then, at the same time, I love baking and sweet things. So I never really knew how I could combine those things. I have always been very creative so I just couldn’t settle on something specifically.

“And then I discovered Pizza Al Taglio which is a Roman style of pizza, and I started experimenting with that. I just thought the concept of having a slice of something with flavours on it can go anywhere so that’s when I had the idea for this.

“Then I thought I would test it out at the farmers market, see what people think. People really liked it. And I thought, well there’s something in this so I’ll start a little takeaway shop.”

