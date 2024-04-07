Known for his appearances on BBC Two's Mock The Week, Robin Morgan is set to entertain audiences at Torch Theatre, Milford Haven on September 21 at 7.30pm.

His brand new tour, The Spark, not only investigates how to keep the spark alive in relationships but also within oneself.

In the show, Robin voices his attempts to keep the spark alive by joining a gym and practising self-care.

He humorously adds that purchasing an air-fryer is a step envisioned as self-care, drawing laughter from the audience.

He discloses that while he no longer worries much about people's opinions, their laughter at his jokes still matters to him.

Since his last tour, he has been active in the entertainment scene, creating and hosting the comedy panel show 'What Just Happened?' for BBC Radio Wales, supporting stars like Adam Kay and Sophie McCartney on their nationwide tours and also writing for famed shows like Have I Got News For You and Bake Off: The Professionals.

He recently made his acting debut in 'This England' directed by Michael Winterbottom.

Known for his self-deprecating humour, his shows have been lauded as belly-hurting chortles by Mumble Comedy.